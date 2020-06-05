This Company Is Tracking Weed From 'Sprout To Packaging' With Blockchain Technology

Uruguay Can, a cannabis company operating in the South American country of Uruguay, this week released a new platform built on æternity, a decentralized and scalable blockchain.

The new platform allows for complete traceability in the cultivation of medical cannabis, from what the company calls “sprout to packaging.”

This technological solution seeks to raise security standards, generating assurances regarding the quality of the final product, both for the local market and for exports.

According to a Uruguay Can representative, the platform will be operational this month. The company plans to deploy it during the southern hemisphere's planting season, which extends up to July.

“Finding a way to make cannabinoid concentration traceable and stable sets new standards of security for medical cannabis,” said æternity spokeswoman Mariana Sanguinetti. “All this data is on the blockchain: making it inmutable gives the buyer a new level of certainty and transparency regarding what they are buying."

The Backstory

The idea that gave life to this project was born in the æternity Innovation Centre at ORT University, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

This space allowed the exchange of knowledge between both institutions, Sanguinetti explained.

Uruguay has established as the Latin American leader in cannabis production for both medical and recreational purposes. It was the first country to legalize the cultivation, sale, and consumption of marijuana in December of 2013, after its use became criminalized in the 1930’s.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

Noticias sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.