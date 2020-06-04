Market Overview

Michigan Dispensaries Offer Discounts To People With Cannabis-Related Convictions
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 04, 2020 6:01pm   Comments
Three Michigan provisioning centers have teamed up to offer a unique discount program geared specifically toward people caught up in the trap of marijuana prohibition.

They are calling it the “Redemption Discount.”

People convicted of marijuana-related felonies will get a 10% discount, while those convicted of marijuana-related misdemeanors will get a 5% discount at the following cannabis provisioning centers:

The “Redemption Discount” program was inspired by the story of Ryan Basore, owner and CEO of Redemption Cannabis. Basore spent three years in federal prison, between 2013 and 2016, for charges related to serving as a Michigan medical marijuana caregiver.

“Ryan and everyone else who caught a charge pushing this industry forward created opportunities for many people. With this discount, we ensure they're recognized for the sacrifice they made for cannabis,” said Pharmhouse Wellness Manager Chris Silva.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

 

