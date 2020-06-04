Viruses Aren't Going Anywhere, But Neither Is Medical Marijuana

By, Dr. Nimesh Patel and Bill Thurman.

Viruses like COVID-19 unfortunately aren’t going anywhere. Over the years, we’ve had SARS, H1N1 and other viral pandemics that have shaken society at its core. However, while there will always be a new virus that pops up unexpectedly in the world, it’s important that we continue to cultivate new, growing industries that can help people to cope with these scary, uncertain times. This includes medical marijuana, and its moment to shine is now.

There are many opportunities that lie ahead for cannabis companies to learn and navigate these uncharted waters. To advance medical cannabis more into the mainstream, we must understand how to better maintain daily communication with patients who rely on cannabis to ease their anxiety and / or other health conditions, provide more education on the vast therapeutic benefits of plant-based medicinal alternatives, continue to promote the need for more regulation and research and collaborate to share new and interesting ideas with each other on how we can make medical cannabis truly work for patients.

Ensuring safe cannabis consumption during a viral outbreak

One thing that we are constantly telling patients right now is that, to improve your immunity on top of everything else, you must first find ways to reduce stressors, like fear and anxiety. This probably sounds like a no-brainer, but stress can cause oxidative damage, which heightens a person’s risk of disease.

See also: Meet The Innovative Psychedelics Incubator By Tabula Rasa Ventures

With that in mind, medical marijuana provides stress relief and relaxation that can improve your immunity. For patients who use medical cannabis, it’s important to create as much balance in their lives as possible, and this includes finding ways to improve sleep, avoid indulgence (i.e., with food and alcohol) and engage in regular healthy physical exercise, even if it’s just 10 minutes of meditation each day.

Increasing patient access to treatments and doctors

COVID-19 is causing overwhelming stress and anxiety due to uncertainty around the economy, job losses, a lack of personal finances and concern over the health and safety of loved ones. The crisis is accelerating the need for patients to have better, safer and faster access to medication, including medical cannabis, and in a much more affordable way.

As such, states are rethinking their distribution models for cannabis to mirror the high-quality standards of other healthcare segments. The bottom line is that we need to plan ahead so that patients feel prepared, not handcuffed, during these kinds of scary situations.

The sooner that we normalize cannabis as an alternative treatment option, the better the outcome will be for both patients and the healthcare system at large. While cannabis has been deemed an essential business, we need to continue to work closely with local governments and officials to build out stronger, efficient and safe direct-to-consumer models across states.

Patients who seek medical marijuana cards also still need to meet with a doctor, and telehealth is a great way for physicians to see more patients and have direct, meaningful conversations about their unique needs during the COVID era.

Reimaging cannabis as a brand and business

There is already a high demand from the cannabis industry to regulate its products more efficiently across multiple states. Products must be safe, pure and high-quality, with high standards and a holistic message. This is the brand message that all medical cannabis companies should be striving for today.

See Also: First Commercial Import Of IMC Branded Medical Cannabis From Spain Landed In Israel

COVID has undoubtedly caused additional stress on companies that are providing medical-grade products for patients, despite all of the protocols that they may have put in place. Cultivators and manufacturers alike will likely need to restructure their way of doing business to address things like a reduction in daily workforce and demand uncertainty. In the end, though, companies will be leaner and smarter for it.

Fortunately, the demand side has been a bright spot, and the industry will inevitably rise up and expand after COVID passes. There will be opportunities to provide employees with solid living wages and benefits, including healthcare. In the end, wellness is the cornerstone of cannabis – before, during and after COVID.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.