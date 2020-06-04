Trulieve Expands Board of Directors, Now Counts 8 Members

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) announced Thursday an expansion of its board of directors. The company appointed two new candidates: Susan Thronson and Thomas Millner.

According to Trulieve's most recent shareholders report, the company's board now consists of eight members, including CEO Kim Rivers, Thad Beshears, George Hackney, Richard May, Michael O'Donnell, Peter Healy, and the two new appointees.

Susan Thronson

Thronson has a background in digital and e-commerce businesses, as well as a loyalty marketing experience.

She served at Marriott International as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for 24 years. While working there, Thronson oversaw the execution of the marketing strategy for the company's 15 hotels.

From 2015 to 2018, Thronson served as a director of an operator of American drive-in fast-food restaurant chain - SONIC Drive-In.

She was also a director of an internet services company, Angie's List, for five years.

Thomas Millner

Millner sharpened his leadership and merchandising skills during his eight years as CEO of Cabela's, a retailer offering outdoor clothing and recreation merchandise. Prior to this, he worked for the North Carolina's manufacturer of firearms and ammunition.

Millner spent 15 years in Remington Arms Company, serving as its president and CEO. Back in 2014, he was appointed a director of Best Buy, where he has been serving since then.

From 2015 to 2019, Millner was a director of Total Wine & More, that way, gaining experience in the beverage sector.

"Ms. Thronson and Mr. Millner both bring extensive retail and hospitality backgrounds to Trulieve, and their strong consumer focus makes them outstanding additions to our Board," said Trulieve's Rivers in a statement.

Rivers, featured at Monday's Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, said their retail experience is vital to the company's team, "as we continue to execute on our strategic growth plans for the year and navigate through the new environment brought about by COVID-19."

The company recently reported its revenue rose 116% year-over-year, reaching $96.1 million in the first quarter.

Last week, Trulieve celebrated the opening of its 50th, and largest, a dispensary in the country.