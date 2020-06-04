One World Pharma Names Former Detroit Piston Isiah Thomas As CEO

Pharmaceutical company One World Pharma Inc. (OTCPK: OWPC) announced Thursday it has appointed Isiah Thomas as its CEO and vice chairman of the board of directors.

The 12-time NBA All-Star player, who was featured at Monday's Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, is replacing Craig Ellins, the company’s CEO and founder.

Ellins is expected to retire.

A Piston's Path To Cannabis

Thomas, an NBA Hall of Famer, is also an entrepreneur, having honed his business and investing skills while building a diversified portfolio of companies under his holding company Isiah International Inc.

He gained experience in cannabis business leadership while working with VESL Oils, a cannabis and CBD company.

The partnership between Thomas and Cheurlin Champagnes resulted in Thomas introducing a new champagne to the United States market.

The experience of working with growers, employees and the French government brought him knowledge of grape genetics and international import and export product distribution strategies.

Thomas also served on the Chicago Stock Exchange’s Board of Governors.

One World Leads Hemp, Cannabis Innovation, Thomas Says

“Mr. Thomas is the ideal person to lead us in this new phase as we commence commercial sales and revenues, lending to our cause his international business experience, myriad relationships, and commitment to winning,” Kenneth Perego, executive chairman of One World Pharma, said in a statement.

Thomas said he's honored to join the company and its team.

“It is a company that is leading the way in innovation in the hemp and cannabis industry.”

One World Pharma is a hemp and cannabis ingredient producer operating farm and production facilities in Colombia.

Earlier this year Hemp Inc, a producer of eco-friendly products, agreed to buy 3,000 kilograms of non-psychoactive CBD crude and CBD distillate from the Las-Vegas based company every three to four months.

Courtesy photo