Copperstate Farms Close To Finishing Renovations In Arizona Facility

Phoenix-based cannabis company Copperstate Farms Management announced Wednesday it's close to completing the expansion and renovation of its greenhouse facility in Snowflake, Arizona.

The company, which is vertically-integrated, broke ground on Snowflake on Jan. 6 and expects to finish renovations in the area by July.

By renovating its 40-acre greenhouse, Cooperstate is expanding its cultivation capabilities and tripling the amount of flower it produces, according to a press release.

“This project is the latest step in our vision to build the largest cannabis greenhouse operation in the U.S. The increase in scale and production capacity will dramatically reduce our indirect fixed costs and make us the most competitive producer in the industry,” said co-founder and managing director Fife Symington.

“We are very excited to augment our production processes with the latest in greenhouse technologies for managing the environmental stresses we face on a daily basis. Additionally, this further supports our ability to hire approximately 75 new team members from the local community who will oversee this area of operations,” said CEO Pankaj Talwar.

The company also announced moving to more sustainable production practices by converting its planting process to reusable pots and installing composting equipment for soil and plant material.

