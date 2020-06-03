Omura Believes That Heat-Not-Burn Is The Future Of The Cannabis Space

This special presentation from Omura is from Benzinga’s June 1 Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference. Click here for more coverage of this event, with presentations from some of the top CEOs, investors and lenders in the cannabis space.

Omura is the clean and convenient, next-generation platform for consumption of the whole flower.

CEO of Omura, Mike Simpson, joined the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to talk about what he believes to be the future of the cannabis space.

People love to consume cannabis with heat-not-burn, says Simpson. In his presentation, he discusses the blind-spots other products have in regard to this technology.

“Without fail, every single one of these devices is inconvenient and unhygienic.”

With other devices on the market, consumers need to hand grind the flowers which can waste product in the process. The flower then needs to be packed in an oven and for many people, it’s difficult to know how much to pack into the oven, along with selecting the correct temperature, says Simpson. Not to mention the cleaning required for the oven, and the hygiene issues with a reusable mouthpiece.

With the Omura system, there is no grinding or packing required at all, and no temperature selection needed. There is no reusing of the mouthpiece either since a new biodegradable Omura Flowerstick is used every single time.

Furthermore, every single Omura Flowerstick has the exact same small dose of cannabis contained. Omura has been designed for a social experience, said the CEO.

“We think a lot of cannabis options out there are making people scared to try them, because they are unsure of how it will affect them. We want our consumer to be in control of their experience. We designed the Omura dose for a positive social high, a good lift, so that you can still be in the room.”

Pioneering The Evolution Of Cannabis

A lot of cannabinoids are wasted through regular smoking, as many are released through the smoke, explained Simpson.

Heat-not-burn is more efficient. The technology allows the consumer to take a majority of the cannabinoids into their system through inhalation.

“We believe the future is clean and convenient heat-not-burn, and Omura can take heat-not-burn to the masses in the cannabis space.”

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash