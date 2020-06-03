Green Cures Taps Rich Thomas As New CEO

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU) announced Wednesday it has appointed Rich Thomas as the new CEO.

Following the resignation, the company’s former CEO — Joe Tragessor — will provide Green Cures with consulting and advising services.

Prior to the new position, Thomas served as Green Cures’ Director of New Business Development.

He sharpened his skills while operating as a product manager at Monster Cable Products Inc. While working there, Thomas assisted in developing and launching of the Beats By Dre. product line.

He has a background in creative sales, particularly in designing, developing, distributing, and lifestyle brands.

“I believe in the revolutionary potential of green-products to help individuals thrive,” said Thomas in a statement. “I’m thrilled at this opportunity to innovate and transform a new global market with deep and meaningful brand experiences.”

Green Cures is centered around wholesale and retail of hemp and CBD-infused nutritional, sports, alcoholic spirits, and body care products.

It operates within the botanical and cannabis industry introducing a product portfolio oriented toward a healthy lifestyle.

Earlier this year, the Los-Angeles based company reported it has hired David Moceri as the new Chief Marketing Officer.