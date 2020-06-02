Market Overview

Green Flower Launches Online Training Program For Cannabis Pros
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 02, 2020 3:41pm   Comments
When California voted to legalize cannabis for adult use in 2016, it seemed like the “green rush” of investor funding pouring from around the world would never end.

And, while U.S. sales of cannabis are projected to reach $30 billion by 2023, competition has stiffened, and thus, the allure of investment has lost its sheen.

“The early days of this industry are fading as everyone steps up to the level of professionalism required for federal legalization,” says Lance Lambert, director of marketing at cannabis education company Green Flower. "Now is the time for us to sharpen our skills accordingly. Getting the insights these industry experts provide is priceless — for the existing cannabis individual, or someone transitioning into this space.”

A New Training Program

Green Flower is launching an online training program for cannabis businesses and professionals. They define it as a digital playbook to find success in the cannabis industry today.

Their Cannabis Business Essentials certificate program consists of 14 courses taught by the big-name industry experts from every sector of cannabis.

These instructors stand on a proverbial mountain of cannabis industry experience, providing unique insights into the knowledge gaps that continue to trip up so many cannabis businesses today.

Noticias sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Image via company website.

