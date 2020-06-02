Jushi To Close Philadelphia Stores Due To Demonstrations

Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF) has issued a temporary shutdown of operations in its Philadelphia locations due to the current protests.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company closed its Center City and Northern Liberties locations in response to vandalism and robberies, which hit the cannabis industry, over the last week.

“We fully support an individual’s right to freedom of speech and the touching peaceful demonstrations that we have seen around the country. We are heartbroken by the murder of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country that we not only work in, but live and love,” said chairman and CEO Jim Cacioppo in a prepared statement.

The two locations were broken into over the weekend, making it "impossible for us to safely operate," Cacioppo added.

Jushi’s eight other locations across Pennsylvania and Illinois will continue operating, while some of them will have limited hours.

Last month, the company said it anticipates it will launch two additional adult-use dispensaries in Illinois by the end of the year.

“As committed members of the cannabis movement, we will also continue to fight for equality and work to overturn racially biased laws that ruin lives and unequally target disenfranchised communities and people of color,” Cacioppo said.

The demonstrations are taking its toll on cannabis dispensaries, as more than 40 retail places on the West Coast are either broken or completely wrecked.