Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jushi To Close Philadelphia Stores Due To Demonstrations
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2020 12:50pm   Comments
Share:
Jushi To Close Philadelphia Stores Due To Demonstrations

Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF) has issued a temporary shutdown of operations in its Philadelphia locations due to the current protests.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company closed its Center City and Northern Liberties locations in response to vandalism and robberies, which hit the cannabis industry, over the last week.

“We fully support an individual’s right to freedom of speech and the touching peaceful demonstrations that we have seen around the country. We are heartbroken by the murder of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country that we not only work in, but live and love,” said chairman and CEO Jim Cacioppo in a prepared statement.

The two locations were broken into over the weekend, making it "impossible for us to safely operate," Cacioppo added.

Jushi’s eight other locations across Pennsylvania and Illinois will continue operating, while some of them will have limited hours.

Last month, the company said it anticipates it will launch two additional adult-use dispensaries in Illinois by the end of the year.

“As committed members of the cannabis movement, we will also continue to fight for equality and work to overturn racially biased laws that ruin lives and unequally target disenfranchised communities and people of color,” Cacioppo said.

The demonstrations are taking its toll on cannabis dispensaries, as more than 40 retail places on the West Coast are either broken or completely wrecked.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis sales marijuana marijuana dispensariesCannabis News Small Business

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.47
-0.08
- 1.44%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$306.20
0.75
+ 0.25%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.89
0.01
+ 0.09%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.86
-0.01
- 0.07%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
CannaOne BizCon + Expo
August 26, 2020 - August 28, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all