Dozens Of Cannabis Dispensaries Looted During Protests

The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died a week ago during an arrest in Minneapolis, has sparked protests nationwide.

As the demonstrations became more chaotic over the weekend, with looting in some cities, cannabis dispensaries were heavily hit.

According to Leafly, more than 40 cannabis dispensaries on the West Coast reported a broad range of criminal acts in the past couple of days.

In Oakland, California, ECO Cannabis was robbed Friday night, the dispensary said in an Instagram post.

The same occurred at Harborside Health Center and Blum, LA Cannabis News reported.

The LA Cannabis News reported robberies also occurred in San Francisco's SPARC, Mission Cannabis Club, California St. Cannabis Company, Dr. Greenthumb's, Urbana's and Grass Roots.

Cleveland's Rise Dispensary and Chicago-based Herbal Care Center were broken into and robbed as well, according to Merry Jane.

The widespread looting reached Berkeley, California's streets, too, as Farmacy dispensary was vandalized on both Saturday and Sunday.

According to an internal memo to Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTC: MMNFF)

employees that Marijuana Moment said it obtained Monday, three MedMen stores in Los Angeles, including stores in downtown LA, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, were wrecked.

MedMen said on Twitter that it's temporarily closing all locations across the country.

Cookies Melrose, another LA-based high-end cannabis shop, saw a similar fate on Saturday, said Cookies owner Berner on Instagram.

"It's extremely unfortunate what happened to our store tonight on Melrose," said Berner. "But as a human living in the world today I can't expect anything less until justice is served. We can rebuild our store, but you can't bring someone back to life."