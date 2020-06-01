The Importance Of Expertise In The Cannabis Industry With New Maple Holdings

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s first Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on June 1. Among the attendees is New Maple Holdings.

New Maple Holdings is a diversified cannabis company based in Toronto. New maple uses its own unique cultivation techniques to grow clean, pure, and quality cannabis.

These unique techniques are what sets the company apart from others in the industry. And the magic behind New Maple’s methods is its diverse technical team.

Working together since 2014 at MedRelead, (acquired by Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB)), Northern Green Canada (New Maple consulting client), and CanWe (wholly owned by New Maple Holdings), each member has a long and successful history in cannabis production and processing.

What They’ll Be Discussing

President & Co-Founder of New Maple Holdings, Karim Nehme, will be speaking at Benzinga’s upcoming Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference.

Nehme will be presenting a unique investment opportunity in the company to attendees.

“We have a lot of respect for Benzinga and the targeted network these events draw. We are attending this event to share our story and connect with like-minded people.”

New Maple puts immense importance on producing quality products, and this same mindset extends into its business model. The company leverages the rare experience of its team to earn and build assets rather than buy them at high multiples.

To learn more about New Maple Holdings, you can sign up for Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference by clicking here.

Photo by davide ragusa on Unsplash