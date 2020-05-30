How To Raise Real Money For Your Cannabis Company Without Leaving Your Home

The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America is going virtual.

The seventh installment of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will gather industry insiders and big investors (both institutional and retail) from around the world June 1 for a full day of keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, celebrity appearances and more.

Benzinga’s first Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live and on-demand presentations from top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis space.

“Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferences have always been about bringing together the movers and shakers behind the industry. Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, we strive to continue to help accelerate the growth of the industry and drive the global economy forward,” says Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick. “Hundreds of millions of dollars have been raised at previous bzcannabis.com events, and we don’t expect this one to be any different. Virtual events are the new way to connect and network in this space.”

The conference will kick off with a keynote on consumer trust delivered by Caliva CEO Dennis O’Malley at 10 a.m. ET.

Up next, we’ll have a great panel discussion with superstar athletes Isiah Thomas, John Salley, Joshua Thomas and Al Harrington, moderated by Yahoo Finance reporter Alexis Keenan.

Company presentations, fireside chats and corporate spotlights in two separate tracks will follow, featuring executives at industry leading companies like

· Zelira Therapeutics (OTC: ZLDAF),

· Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED)

· VerdeMed,

· TILT Holdings (OTC: TLLTF),

· Red White & Bloom,

· Rebel Spirit,

· CannaPhyll,

· AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO),

· IM Cannabis (OTC: IMCNF),

· Fire & Flower (OTC: FFLWF),

· Sava,

· Equilibria,

· Treehouse Global Ventures

· Hunter + Esquire,

· Rainbow Realty Group,

· Redbud Roots,

· Holistic Industries,

· NewTropic,

· Body & Mind (BMMJ),

· Fluence by OSRAM,

· New Maple Holdings,

· Omura,

· Precision Extraction Solutions,

· Ascend Wellness Holdings,

· Kushco Holdings (OTC: KSHB),

· The Valens Company (OTC: VLNCF),

· The Neo Exchange,

· MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF),

· The Blinc Group,

· Harborside (OTC: HSDEF),

· MariMed (OTC: MRMD),

· Schwazze (OTC: SHWZ),

· Pineapple Express,

· Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF),

· and others.

Later in the day, panel discussions will be held. Details on each one can be found below.

As mentioned above, numerous panels and additional keynotes will be held throughout the day at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, virtual edition.

Cresco Labs’ (OTC: CRLBF) co-founder and cannabis entrepreneur Joe Catalbiano will be talking about accessing capital through alternative methods with Pelorus Equity Group’s Rob Sechrist.

Later in the day Trulieve’s (OTC: TCNNF) Kim Rivers, King’s Garden’s Lauri Kibby and The Valens Company’s Everett Khnight will get into ways to grow a cannabis company.

Reporter Chloe Aiello will discuss retail innovation with Suprette CEO Mimi Lam. Around that same time, writer Warren Bobrow will get into Precision Extraction Solutions’ business with its founder Nick Tennant.

We’ll then witness a dissertation on marijuana markets and investments with Jefferies’ Owen Bennett, Cowen’s Vivian Azer, and Piper Sandler’s Michael Lavery.

Followed by a chat on the new state of the industry, featuring Trevor Fencott of Fire & Flower; Juliana Stratton, Description the Lieutenant Governor of Illinois; and Saphira Galoob, CEO at The Liaison Group. The panel will be moderated by CNBC’s Jon Najarian.

And end the day with a star-filled panel discussion on how the cannabis industry will look like post-COVID-19 with Seymour Asset Management and CNBC’s Tim Seymour, Entourage Effect Capital’s Matt Hawkins, Altitude Investment Management’s Roderick Stephan, ARCADIAN Fund’s Matthew Nordgren, FocusGrowth Capital Partners’ John Lykouretzos, and Casa Verde Capital’s Yoni Meyer.

Additional moderators for the sessions include Benzinga Senior Vice President Patrick Lane, Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director and El Planteo CEO Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor Anthony Noto, Benzinga U.S. Markets Reporter Andrew Ward, and Viridian Capital Advisors Founder Scott Greiper.

Whether you are an investor, cannabis executive, or someone interested in the space, this event will provide everything you need — from investment opportunities to industry insight.

