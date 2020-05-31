Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Presents: Josh Genderson, Holistic Industries CEO

Josh Genderson, CEO and founder of Holistic Industries, will be speaking at the Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on June 1.

Holistic Industries was launched in 2011, using his expertise as former President of Schneider's of Capitol Hill - family-owned liquor store well-known in Washington, D.C. - Josh's directed the company to grow into a national and vertically integrated cannabis company.

Back in 2013, Genderson was introduced to some parents of kids that suffered intractable epilepsy and was informed of their difficulties to access high-CBD strains in Washington, D.C., at that moment Josh knew he had to cover that nitch and provide these kids the medicine they needed.

With Organic growth and strategic partnerships, Holistic Industries made a prolific license portfolio and actively fully operates with a team of more than 300 people in California, Maryland, D.C., Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Michigan.

Josh is also a civic leader and generous contributor to charitable causes. He belongs to the Young Presidents Organization, and serves as a Board Member of Hearts Delight, a subsidiary of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.