Discussing Current Cannabis Extraction Obstacles With Precision Extraction Solutions

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s first Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on June 1. Among the attendees is Precision Extraction Solutions.

Precision Extraction Solutions is a cannabis extraction company that specializes in extraction equipment, technology, site planning compliance, lab build-out, installation, consulting, and training.

Some of Precision’s clients include Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA), Grass Roots, Terrascend Corp (OTCQX: TRSSF), and Ascend Wellness Holdings.

Founder and CTO of Precision Extraction Solutions, Nick Tennant, will be speaking at Benzinga’s upcoming Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference.

He will be discussing the current state of the industry, as well as, obstacles extraction companies are currently facing.

But despite these challenges, Tennant is still bullish on the cannabis market and its future. The brand will be joining the conference to meet and connect with other extraction companies, potential clients, and suppliers.

“If there’s any business to be in right now, it's obviously the cannabis space,” said Tennant. “There's nothing that's going to stop or inhibit the cannabis industry. This is just a pause - let’s recollect, let’s let the greater economy have a correction.”

In his presentation, Tennant will also be covering the difference between smoking products of extraction vs. smoking flower, precision’s approach to extraction, and the company’s six and twelve-month goals.

Precision offers solutions for cannabis and hemp processors at every stage of growth.

To learn more about Precision Extraction Solutions, you can sign up for the Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference by clicking here.

Photo by Matteo Paganelli on Unsplash