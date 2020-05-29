Cannabis Real Estate Exec: The Cannabis Market Is At A Compelling Crossroads

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s first Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on June 1. Among the attendees is Rainbow Realty Group.



Rainbow Realty Group, a real estate owner and lender, is providing financial assistance to cannabis tenants and borrowers in the U.S.



Working in the cannabis real estate sector, the Rainbow Realty Group fund has a 7-member investment committee, with 200 combined years of real estate investment experience, and over 80 passive members.



President of Rainbow Realty Group, Kyle Shenfeld, will be speaking at Benzinga’s upcoming Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference.



“We continue attending Benzinga events to educate ourselves on the industry as it evolves. With this event in particular we hope to raise both investor awareness and capital,” said Shenfeld. “Given our robust pipeline, we have more deal flow than capital left in the fund, and the opportunity is more appetizing now than ever.”



The company is putting traditional and cannabis real estate on the same playing field by financing cannabis companies based on traditional valuations rather than “cannabis” property valuations.



“The cannabis market is at a compelling crossroads: U.S. states have deemed cannabis essential and the Heroes Act includes SAFE banking. Typical retailers have failed where cannabis companies are surviving. Legislative momentum exists and the need for new tax revenue is rising.

“Despite these realities, cannabis remains virtually untouchable for U.S. institutions. Accordingly, an otherwise thriving industry is starving for capital. This affords us an opportunity to be both selective and aggressive, on real estate assets we understand, in an industry with undeniable long-term growth.”

Shenfeld will be providing attendees with an overview of Rainbow Realty Group’s current portfolio and its pipeline opportunities. He will also be commenting on COVID-19 and the effects it will most likely have on the industry and the company moving forward.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash