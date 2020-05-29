Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KushCo Holdings On The Importance Of Maintaining Strong Relationships

Jaycee Tenn , Benzinga Staff Writer  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
May 29, 2020 4:02pm   Comments
Share:
KushCo Holdings On The Importance Of Maintaining Strong Relationships

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s first Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on June 1. Among the attendees is KushCo Holdings.
 
Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCQX: KSHB) provides ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. 
 
The company provides a host of products such as packaging, papers & supplies, vape hardware, and solvents, as well as services such as hemp trading solutions and retail services.
 
KushCo’s platform is working to provide specialized solutions to business leaders in the space, acting as a backbone for success.
 
CEO & Co-Founder of KushCo Holdings, Nick Kovacevich, will be speaking at Benzinga’s upcoming Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference.
 
Kovacevich will be providing an overview of the business, along with current updates and developments to their new strategic plan. This plan involves aligning the company with healthier MSOs, LPs, and leading brands on a deeper level. It also includes cutting the company’s costs significantly and accelerating its path to positive adjusted EBITDA.
 
“We look forward to maintaining the strong relationships and dialogue with our shareholders and the broader investor community, as well as finding new investors, especially at a time where many conferences and non-deal roadshows have been impacted due to COVID-19.”
 
Kovacevich will also be doing one-on-one meetings along with Director of Investor Relations, Najim Mostamand, and CFO, Stephen Christoffersen. 
 
To learn more about KushCo Holdings, you can sign up for the Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference by clicking here.

Photo by timJ on Unsplash

 

Related Articles (KSHB)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 28, 2020
COVID-19 Seems To Be Speeding Up The Cannabis Revolution
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 26, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 21, 2020
COVID-19's Impact On The Cannabis Industry Proves That National Legalization Is Near
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 7, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry KushCo Holdings Inc.Cannabis News Penny Stocks Health Care Markets General

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.48
-0.3239
- 5.58%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.68
-0.685
- 4.77%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.71
-0.38
- 3.43%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$303.70
0.63
+ 0.21%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
see all