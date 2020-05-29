KushCo Holdings On The Importance Of Maintaining Strong Relationships

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s first Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on June 1. Among the attendees is KushCo Holdings.



Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCQX: KSHB) provides ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries.



The company provides a host of products such as packaging, papers & supplies, vape hardware, and solvents, as well as services such as hemp trading solutions and retail services.



KushCo’s platform is working to provide specialized solutions to business leaders in the space, acting as a backbone for success.



CEO & Co-Founder of KushCo Holdings, Nick Kovacevich, will be speaking at Benzinga’s upcoming Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference.



Kovacevich will be providing an overview of the business, along with current updates and developments to their new strategic plan. This plan involves aligning the company with healthier MSOs, LPs, and leading brands on a deeper level. It also includes cutting the company’s costs significantly and accelerating its path to positive adjusted EBITDA.



“We look forward to maintaining the strong relationships and dialogue with our shareholders and the broader investor community, as well as finding new investors, especially at a time where many conferences and non-deal roadshows have been impacted due to COVID-19.”



Kovacevich will also be doing one-on-one meetings along with Director of Investor Relations, Najim Mostamand, and CFO, Stephen Christoffersen.



