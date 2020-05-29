First Commercial Import Of IMC Branded Medical Cannabis From Spain Landed In Israel

IM Cannabis Corp (CSE: IMCC) (OTC: IMCNF), an Israel-based medical cannabis company with European operations, made history this week with the successful arrival of the first commercial shipment of its branded medical cannabis from the company’s strategic EU-GMP Spanish supplier Linneo Health.

The first batch already passed all the required local regulatory inspections and approvals to be sold to patients. It's expected to be available in the local market as early as June.

According to IM Cannabis, the agreement with Linneo Health also includes future supply to other European markets where IM Cannabis operates. It complements four domestic supply agreements IM Cannabis has with Israeli cultivators to fulfill multiple binding sales agreements the company secured with leading Israeli pharmacy chains for 33,000 Kg of its branded products.

Oren Shuster, CEO of IM Cannabis, is scheduled to speak at the Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference this coming Monday.

"The successful commercial import of IMC branded medical cannabis products from the Spanish partner to Israel and later to other European markets is a key milestone that underpins our dual growth strategy for both domestic and international markets," Shuster said. "It also demonstrates our commitment and capability to supply high-quality medical cannabis products across international markets as we become a dominant player in the global medical cannabis industry.”