Creating a Professional-Grade Cannabis Supply Chain Platform With NewTropic

Jaycee Tenn , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 29, 2020 1:39pm   Comments
Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s first Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on June 1. Among the attendees is NewTropic.
 
NewTropic, a California-based cannabis manufacturer and supply chain company, is providing supply chain solutions to cannabis brands, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.
 
This expanding company does not grow or manufacture their own products, they instead focus exclusively on the success of its partners. NewTropic has big visions for the future as they plan to become the largest cannabis contract manufacturer in the U.S. within the next 2 years. 
 
CEO & Co-Founder of NewTropic, Alex Rowland, will be presenting at Benzinga’s upcoming Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference.
 
Rowland will be providing an overview of NewTropic and the company's vision for the evolution of the cannabis industry. 
 
“We’re excited to connect with both investors and operators, and share what we’re building, as well as, our vision for the future of the cannabis supply chain.”
 
NewTropic has created a complete, professional-grade supply chain platform for operators to plug into, one that can scale indefinitely with them as they grow, and enable them to focus instead on creating demand for their products. Rowland says NewTropic is like AWS for cannabis, ubiquitous and necessary but you don’t really see them.
 
The company is able to help brands accelerate product launches, free up capital, eliminate production mishaps, and ensure consistent quality and delivery to customers.
 
To learn more about NewTropic, you can sign up for the Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference by clicking here.

Photo by Drew Taylor on Unsplash

 

