Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Presents: Columbia Care's Jesse Channon

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 29, 2020 3:22pm   Comments
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Presents: Columbia Care's Jesse Channon

Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer at Columbia Care (NEO: CCHW) (OTC: CCHWF), will be speaking at the upcoming Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on June 1.

Joining him for the event will The Fresh Toast publisher JJ McKay.

Growth With Care

Columbia Care is an company specialized in the production and distribution of medicinal grade cannabis. Active for more than six years, and present in 15 jurisdictions across the United States and Europe, this enterprise owns more than 54 fully operational facilities and 35 licenses.

In mid-2019, the company started trading on the OTC market. In March 2020, it received the approval to trade on the CSE market.

During 2019, Columbia Care experienced significant growth by doubling its revenue to $78.8 million.

Even with a market cap hovering $600 million, Columbia Care does not sacrifice flexibility or adaptability.

The company quickly distinguished how to adapt and meet the needs of its patients by launching Virtual Care, a virtual scalable cannabis shopping experience at its U.S. dispensary locations.

“The industry is at a crossroads,” Nicholas Vita, Columbia Care's CEO stated earlier this year at Benzinga's Cannabis Conference. “We’ve decided that adult-use and medical are two different industries, but they’re really not... Average consumers no longer fit cannabis stereotypes and Cannabis businesses must leverage data to differentiate and deliver on-demand."

