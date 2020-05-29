A Cannabis Company That Is Answering The Question: To Go Public Or Remain Private?

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s first Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on June 1. Among the attendees is Kings Garden.



In an industry where newcomers are abundant, Kings Garden is differentiating itself by specializing in top shelf, boutique products at an unsurpassed commercial scale.

Kings Garden is a cannabis cultivation, processing, and manufacturing company located in California.



Co-Founder & CFO of Kings Garden, Lauri Kibby, will be speaking at Benzinga’s upcoming Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference.



She will be sharing with attendees the reason behind the company’s decision to remain private after considering the public route. This rising question has been a topic of discussion among the cannabis industry for a while. The question is prevalent now more than ever, as the cannabis industry becomes more widely accepted on a public and federal level.

This private company is also experiencing rapid expansion in the cannabis space as they continue to stay on top of industry trends.

“Kings Garden is focused on building a highly valued consumer products goods company by delivering consistent quality high-end cannabis products,” said Kibby. “We are doing this with passion, vision, and focus, with an unparalleled understanding of the cannabis consumer."

Photo by Next Green Wave on Unsplash