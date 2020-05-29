Market Overview

Cannabis Technology Company Omura Is Driving Healthier Methods Of Consumption

Jaycee Tenn , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 29, 2020 9:30am   Comments
Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s first Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on June 1. Among the attendees is Omura.

Omura, a cannabis technology company, is bringing a clean and convenient whole flower vaping experience to the cannabis market.

The uniqueness of Omura comes from its heat-not-burn technology. Their battery-powered vaporizer heats up environmentally friendly and dose controlled “flowersticks” using clean heat technology.

“We firmly are of the view that consumers are looking for a healthier and more convenient way to consume their whole flower cannabis,” said Mike Simpson, co-founder & CEO of Omura.

Simpson will be speaking at Benzinga’s upcoming Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference. He will be introducing the Omura platform and technology to attendees. Simpson will also be explaining the reasons for Omura’s conception, what they have achieved to date, and future plans for the company.

Omura is a non-plant-touching company that licenses its technology to licensed cannabis companies to fill the flowersticks with their own cannabis.

The THC flowersticks are currently only available in California, but the brand is working to expand its availability to new states, as well as, licensed producers to drive this expansion.

“It's a very exciting time for the cannabis industry. Coming out of the pandemic, the industry will have proven itself to be robust, and essential. I believe that we will see a greater market shift towards more hygienic and healthier methods of consumption.”

To learn more about Omura, you can sign up for Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference by clicking here.
 

Photo by GRAS GRÜN on Unsplash

 

cannabis industry Omura Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference

