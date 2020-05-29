A Company That's Filling The Gap Between Cannabis And Real Estate

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s first Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on June 1. Among the attendees is Pelorus Equity Group.



Pelorus Equity Group, an asset-based lending company, has been proving secured term-loans in the cannabis real estate space since 2016.



Co-founding President of Pelorus, Rob Sechrist, will be presenting at the upcoming Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference.



Sechrist’s presentation will explore the Pelorus Fund, the driving force behind the company’s investment in commercial real estate of cannabis-operated businesses. The presentation will delve into the Fund as it relates to COVID-19, value-add lending, case studies, and a comparison of cannabis vs. non-cannabis properties.



“We are providing near equity-like returns with a secured alternative cash-flowing, non-correlated investment as a private mortgage REIT that allows for a 20% tax deduction in interest income,” said Sechrist.



Strict guidelines from traditional lenders have made it difficult for those in the industry to procure loans for their businesses. Pelorus is filling this gap in the cannabis industry by investing in companies that need financing assistance.



To date, Pelorus has funded over 34 loans totaling more than $70 million in cannabis transactions.



Sechrist will be joined by a line-up of investors and entrepreneurs in the cannabis space.



Rob was a keynote speaker at the Miami conference in 2020 with Tim Seymour and recognized Benzinga as one of the best cannabis capital conferences with 455 investors attending out of the 725+ attendees that were interested in placing $1.5B this year.



Photo by Next Green Wave on Unsplash