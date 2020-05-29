Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Presents: From Bud to Bloom - Grow Your Business The Right Way

Growth is not just about speed. It’s about doing it the right way.

On June 1, Zuber Lawler Founder and Managing Partner Tom Zuber will moderate a panel on how to make a company go from a budding startup to a profitable business — and not get lost in the way.

The event is just one of many being featured at the Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

Meet the panelists below.

Kim Rivers

Tallahassee's Kim Rivers is the CEO of Trulieve (OTC: TCNNF), a vertically integrated seed-to-sale company, and Florida's first medical marijuana dispensing organization.

During her five years at Trulieve, she oversaw the construction of its cultivation and processing facilities.

Rivers has also guided the development of the company's Florida dispensary network and its marketing program. She sharpened her skills as an M&A attorney, having extensive experience in running diverse businesses, from real estate to finance.

Trulieve, which hit the milestone on Monday, by cutting the ribbon on its 50th — and largest dispensary nationwide — is one of the most profitable cannabis companies in the country.

Lauri Kibby

Kings Garden CFO and co-founder Lauri Kibby has 35 years of construction and development expertise.

She served as CEO and managing partner in several enterprises, including Preservation Arts Inc., Oasi Caribbean LLC, CDI Ventures LLC and Selene International, LLC.

She is also a co-founder and chairwoman of Endourage, a Colorado-based CBD oil company.

In addition, Kibby is an expert when it comes to health and beauty, the Internet, music, hospitality, and financial sectors.

Over the past five years, Coachella Valley, California-based Kings Garden, has come a long way to become a company developing the highest quality cannabis products.

Everett Knight

Everett Knight is Executive Vice President of Strategy & Investments at Valens (OTC: VLNCF) and one of the leading Canadian fund managers.

Knight supervises mergers and acquisitions, marketing, and investor relations at one of the largest third-party extraction companies in Canada.

Having toured over 85 facilities globally, Knight has a deep understanding of the cannabis industry.

He gained extensive experience in finance while serving as a Portfolio Manager at Matco Financial Inc., where he launched the first long-only institutional cannabis fund in the country.

