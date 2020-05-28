Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Presents: Isiah Thomas, NBA Legend And CBD Investor

Listening to NBA legend Isiah Thomas discuss the cannabis industry is a slamdunk for both aspiring and established pot professionals.

The former Detroit Pistons point guard, who was a 12-time NBA All-Star and hailed as one of the 50 greatest players in the league's history, is taking part in the upcoming Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on June 1.

Thomas has kept busy in recent months, especially in the cannabis space. Just this year, the Chicago native announced he was teaming up with CBD company VESL Oils.

“It was important for me to work with a company that uses only all-natural ingredients, follows regulations, and promotes significant benefits to the human body, both physically and mentally,” Thomas said in February. “My mission was to invest my resources and business expertise in a growing and innovative company that produces the highest quality product, with the potential to be a leader in the market.”

In addition to investing in Arvada, Colorado-based VESL, Thomas' other portfolio companies span a variety of industries, including real estate, champagne imports, waste removal and entertainment.

Thomas, who does business trough ISIAH International, will sit with fellow NBA legend John Salley and cannabis pro Al Harrington for a panel discussion. The digital event will follow Caliva CEO Dennis O'Malley's keynote kick off at 10 a.m. ET.

The NBA legends are expected to discuss their current business ventures along with their personal missions and goals at what will be the seventh installment of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

And considering Thomas is used to success both on and off the court, any entrepreneur tuning in would be wise to heed his advice.

