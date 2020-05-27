Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cookies Opens European Store, Hawking Cannabis-Inspired Clothes, Paraphernalia

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2020 7:32pm   Comments
Share:
Cookies Opens European Store, Hawking Cannabis-Inspired Clothes, Paraphernalia

After opening its first dispensary outside California, Cookies — a cannabis brand founded by rapper Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr. (aka Berner) and the Girl Scout Cookies strain — has expanded its footprint to the European market.

Berner's brand has officially opened its first international retail store in Barcelona, Spain.

The original opening was slated for late March, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

See Also: Rapper Berner Gives Detroit A Taste Of Cannabis Cookies

On May 26, the shop opened its doors to the public.

Due to state law, the shop doesn't sell cannabis — just accessories, such as clothing and smoking paraphernalia. The move underscores the company's intention of capturing a portion of the European cannabis market.

Photo from Cookies' Instagram

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Barcelona Berner cookiesCannabis News Retail Sales Markets

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.71
-0.1123
- 1.93%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$303.55
4.35
+ 1.45%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.03
-0.1305
- 1.17%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$14.23
-0.05
- 0.35%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
see all