Cookies Opens European Store, Hawking Cannabis-Inspired Clothes, Paraphernalia

After opening its first dispensary outside California, Cookies — a cannabis brand founded by rapper Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr. (aka Berner) and the Girl Scout Cookies strain — has expanded its footprint to the European market.

Berner's brand has officially opened its first international retail store in Barcelona, Spain.

The original opening was slated for late March, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 26, the shop opened its doors to the public.

Due to state law, the shop doesn't sell cannabis — just accessories, such as clothing and smoking paraphernalia. The move underscores the company's intention of capturing a portion of the European cannabis market.

Photo from Cookies' Instagram