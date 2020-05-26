Video: Long Lines Outside Drive-Thru Cannabis Dispensary In Massachusetts

Nearly two months after Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker designated adult-use cannabis as “non-essential,” local pot shops are finally reopening their doors to commence recreational sales across the state.

Much like other dispensaries, Somerset’s Solar Therapeutics has been preparing its employees for days as the so-called Phase I got underway this past Memorial Day.

“We’re really happy to have this day finally come,” said Solar CEO Edward Dow. “When you go from strong daily and monthly sales to absolutely none, it's a tough road to navigate."

For the foreseeable future — or when "Phase III" is reached — Solar will be offering drive-thru cannabis to its customers. What makes this process less burdensome is that the energy-independent cannabis cultivation facility and dispensary sits on nearly 10 acres, which allows for the accommodation of nearly 70 vehicles in queue, Dow explained.

See video footage below.

“We're fortunate to have been included as part of Phase I,” Dow told Benzinga. “Our priority right now is to customers in and out with their purchases quickly and safely."

For now, Solar's cannabis drive-thru will operate under semi-regular hours, including nights and weekends.

“I believe how companies respond to the confines of what we can and can’t do during these reopening stages will be a strong litmus test to how we operate once the landscape begins to return toward normalcy,” Dow said.

Video edited by Javier Hasse

Español: Video: Largas Filas en EEUU Para Comprar Porro Sin Bajar del Auto