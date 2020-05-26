Meet The New Members Of CannaCraft's Board

CannaCraft, a large-scale cannabis manufacturer based in California, recently expanded its board of directors.

The new members — Leon Sharyon, Mason Garrity and Gareth Clarke — join a board consisting of Chairwoman Terry Wheatley, who was appointed to the Board of Directors in November 2019, company co-founders Ned Fussell and Dennis Hunter, and Tiffany Devitt, CannaCraft’s President of Wellness.

Meet The Members

Sharyon, the former long-time CFO for Lagunitas Brewing Co., played an instrumental role in the brewery’s acquisition by Heineken, a landmark transaction in the booming craft beer world.

Garrity, a recognized innovator in digital growth marketing and consumer goods, brings decades of corporate strategy and organizational planning to the board, and is currently the COO of the Rudd Collection.

Clarke, after an accomplished career spanning 20 years as a CEO, has an international background including strong strategic, financial, and marketing skills, with a strong focus on the health care sector.

“Looking ahead, we see the potential for growth across a range of brands, geographies and distribution channels and these new board members bring significant, relevant experience,” says CannaCraft CEO Jim Hourigan. “Their insights will be very valuable both for running our current business and for planning our next growth phase.”