New Cannabis Products: CBD Chocolate, Sports Recovery And Wellness Drinks

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Garden Society’s CBD Milk Chocolate With Chai

The California Wine Country cannabis brand Garden Society introduced High CBD Milk Chocolate with Chai, which combines its portfolio of pre-rolls and other cannabis-infused chocolates.

The artisanal edible is infused with full spectrum sungrown cannabis and a special blend of Chai spices, and are gluten-free with each piece containing 10mg of CBD and a touch of THC, 10 pieces to a box. Garden Society offers its product line via deliveries within Napa and Sonoma Counties, as well as dispensaries throughout California including Sava, The Apothecarium, Sparc, Sweet Flower, Solful, and The Farmacy.

“With the success of our High CBD Rosettes, which quickly opened the door to a whole new consumer base, we have crafted an artisanal full-spectrum chocolate with the same calming effect for those who prefer an edible," said Erin Gore, Garden Society Founder and CEO. “Today's environment has brought cannabis more mainstream than ever as consumers are willing to explore the plant’s benefits for stress relief, sleep and more. Our new High CBD chocolates deliver on those very needs, bringing calm and focus to one's day."

Miraflora’s CBD Line

A new Boulder, Colorado-based CBD company, Miraflora, launched a line of organically-grown, full-spectrum CBD products. It includes tinctures, soft gels and a recovery balm. Miraflora will also launch a line of sparkling CBD sports recovery and every day wellness drinks, as well as dog chews this summer.

“As a family, we understand how important the growing process is for developing quality hemp plants for CBD products,” said Christopher Wynne, CEO, Miraflora, a family-owned business. “There are many CBD companies out there that do not provide consumers with clean, high-quality CBD products. We’re proud to offer consistent health and wellness staples that are traceable from plant to product. We begin with organic-grown hemp cultivated in nutrient-rich soil with water fresh from the Rocky Mountains.”

Wild By Nature’s CBD Line

Wild By Nature launched a collection of botanical-inspired, hemp-derived CBD products which feature absolutely 0% THC and natural ingredients like fruit.

The line, inspired by California culture, strives to have consumers use CBD to return back to Mother Nature’s roots and caters primarily to the millennial set who are experiencing unprecedented levels of stress and anxiety right now.

“We identified the CBD market as an opportunity to create a trusted brand, empowering consumers to feel safe with a quality product that is thoughtfully produced, delivers on promises, and tastes great,” shared Jeremy Creighton, WILD’s co-founder and CMO. “Brands have the innate ability to help people discover the new and transform lives. This higher sense of responsibility is something that seemed to be missing within the CBD category, and is something WILD is seeking to provide.”

Images courtesy of the respective companies.