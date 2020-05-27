New Cannabis Products: Caliva's Fresh Flower Vape, CBD Creams, Beverage Mixers

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Caliva Fresh Flower Vape

Caliva launched its Fresh Flower Vapes. Available in 5 different strains, including Caliva’s award winning Z-Cube, these cartridges feature single-source terpenes extracted directly from quality Caliva indoor-grown flower.

Staying true to their beliefs in the power of the cannabis plant and its natural ingredients, these vapes are free from additives, fillers and artificial ingredients. Caliva’s Fresh Flower Vapes offer a high potency, true to the flower experience with a clean, smooth taste and fresh aromas. Fresh Flower Vapes are available in California via Caliva’s in-house delivery service, curbside pickup and in store in LA and the Bay Area.

“No matter the consumption method, we strive to develop products that are known to be safer, most closely match the cannabis plant in its purest form, and are both approachable and accessible to all types of cannabis consumers,” CEO Dennis O’Malley told Benzinga. “Our Fresh Flower Vapes bring us one step closer to that goal, as each cartridge is comprised of 100% cannabis, featuring single-source terpenes extracted directly from classic Caliva indoor-grown flower. There are no additives, fillers or artificial ingredients – clean and simple, like nature intended.”

O’Malley is set to deliver the keynote at the Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on June 1 at 10 a.m.

Chil Mixers

Chil Mixers, a new line of cannabis edibles that provides the benefits of cannabis in an easy-to-use dissolvable powder that enhances any beverage, made its market debut.

Available to consumers at select dispensaries and via delivery in CA starting June 1, Chil Mixers comes in three flavor variants: Watermelon (5mg THC/5mg CBD); Lemon (10 mg THC) and a flavorless formula appropriately called Bud Naked (10 mg THC). Chil Mixers’ patented process involves the encapsulation of bioactive cannabis compounds in a way that preserves their essence and potencies, transforming them into a form that mixes effortlessly into your favorite drink or recipe giving everyone 21+ a convenient and innovative way to “Dose Responsibly.”

“Now more than ever, consumers and medical cannabis patients are demanding more innovative and convenient consumption options that are delicious and fast acting," Ana Hory, CEO at Chil, told Benzinga. "With the launch of our new Chil Mixers infusion, we are ensuring that what we provide to consumers appeals to their senses in terms of look, taste and efficacy by pioneering a water-soluble form factor, which will help grow the category and give everyone 21+ an easily accessible and alternative way to consume cannabis.”

CBDistillery’s New Creams

CBDistillery launched 300 milligrams Broad Spectrum CBD Warming and Cooling Creams.

The Warming and Cooling Creams are uniquely formulated to provide the best of both worlds: each contains 300mg Broad Spectrum CBD and work in tandem to provide targeted relief where you need it most after a long day.

“Due to the amazing response and popular demand of our customers who use our topical products for recovery and performance, we are excited to introduce our Broad Spectrum CBD Warming & Cooling Creams. As a company who was founded from the needs of consumers, we put an emphasis on listening to our customers and continue to innovate products like the CBD Warming/Cooling Creams with them in mind,” Chase Terwilliger, CEO of Balanced Health Botanicals, parent company to CBDistillery, told Benzinga.

Images courtesy of the respective companies.