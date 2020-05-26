Market Overview

Cannabis Entrepreneur Carissa Davino Lists Hollywood Hills Mansion
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2020 12:01pm   Comments
Avanzato Technology CEO and owner Carissa Davino is hoping to flip her California mansion for $11.5 million.

According to Variety, the Chicago-based vape mogul purchased the Sunset Strip property last year for $9 million in cash.

The Hollywood Hills home, which spans 6,487 square feet, has six bedrooms, 6 and a half baths, and a 1,000-square-foot rooftop terrace. The property also includes a bar, jacuzzi, and a 24-acre lot with a swimming pool.

It's equipped with luxurious facilities, including Control4 home automation, a smart home system designed for controlling the home's lights, audio, and security cameras from the owner's smartphone.

Davino adapted a place by adding new bookshelves and closets in the living area. She also painted the place and set new wallpaper and new Venetian plaster.

Some of the mansion's other features include a European-inspired kitchen and hardwood floors.

Michael LaMontagna of Hilton & Hyland is handling the listing.

Davino is CEO and owner of Double Barrel, a company that patented dual-chamber vaporizer available for $90.

Her company, Avanzato Technology, manufactures e-cigarettes and vape pens, later commercialized by other cannabis brands.

Davino, who has flipped houses before, is also a philanthropist and animal advocate involved in various animal charities across the country, including One Tail at a Time in Chicago.

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis sales Carissa Davino HollywoodCannabis News Media Real Estate

