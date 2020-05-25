Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

67% Of Americans Favor Marijuana Legalization In 2020, Up From 37% In 2000: Study

Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2020 2:34pm   Comments
Share:
67% Of Americans Favor Marijuana Legalization In 2020, Up From 37% In 2000: Study

A two-thirds majority of Americans support legalizing marijuana in 2020, according to a Pew study.

The study reflects a marked increase in public support for cannabis legalization, and a nearly 40% rate of change in public opinion in the span of 20 years.

Benzinga analyzed public opinion data from Pew from the last two decades and found merely 37% of Americans supported the legalization of marijuana in 2000.

Now, according to Pew, 67% of Americans say they are on board with legalizing marijuana in the United States.

Curiously, while most American adults support the legalization of marijuana, a majority of Americans report they haven't used cannabis medically or recreationally whatsoever.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration released data in 2018 revealing that 48% of American adults say they’ve consumed cannabis in any capacity.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Legalization PewCannabis Education Psychology Markets General Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.72
0.4656
+ 8.87%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.85
0.6399
+ 6.27%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.98
0.5701
+ 4.25%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$295.48
0.65
+ 0.22%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
Midwest Cannabis Business Conference
August 26, 2020 - August 27, 2020
DETROIT, MI
see all