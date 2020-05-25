67% Of Americans Favor Marijuana Legalization In 2020, Up From 37% In 2000: Study

A two-thirds majority of Americans support legalizing marijuana in 2020, according to a Pew study.

The study reflects a marked increase in public support for cannabis legalization, and a nearly 40% rate of change in public opinion in the span of 20 years.

Benzinga analyzed public opinion data from Pew from the last two decades and found merely 37% of Americans supported the legalization of marijuana in 2000.

Now, according to Pew, 67% of Americans say they are on board with legalizing marijuana in the United States.

Curiously, while most American adults support the legalization of marijuana, a majority of Americans report they haven't used cannabis medically or recreationally whatsoever.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration released data in 2018 revealing that 48% of American adults say they’ve consumed cannabis in any capacity.