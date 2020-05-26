A Big Week For Psychedelics Co. Numinus Wellness

Last week, we saw Numinus Wellness Inc (TSXV: NUMI) commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company, focused on the use of psychedelic therapies for the treatment of mental health issues, joins a small club of publicly traded companies in the space, which also includes Bruce Linton and Kevin O’Leary-backed Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc (OTC: MMEDF), and Champignon Brands Inc (OTC: SHRMF).

The public company is a parent to Numinus Bioscience, Numinus Wellness and Numinus R&D:

Numinus Bioscience is licensed by Health Canada to test, sell, distribute, and eventually conduct research on psychedelic substances.

Numinus Wellness offers physical locations where psychedelic-assisted therapies can take place once approved by regulators.

Numinus R&D is where partnerships with leading research groups will take place to advance practice and understanding in the space.

“Today marks the culmination of a lot of hard work from the Numinus team to position ourselves as a leader in the psychedelic assisted therapy space. Our focus has always been on creating a company that can have a huge impact on people’s lives,” said CEO Payton Nyquvest. “We’re in this for the long run and for the right reasons, and it’s very exciting to be able to list on the TSXV and see the reaction and support from the public.”

Expanding The Team

After commencing trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, Numinus announced the appointment of Dr. Evan Wood as its Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Wood gained an international reputation by helping to turn the tide of HIV/AIDS among intravenous drug users. He is now turning his attention to exploring how psychedelic-assisted therapies can help fight addictions, mental illness and trauma.

Dr. Wood most recently served as the Executive Director of the British Columbia Centre on Substance Use (BCCSU) — where part of his focus was psychedelic-related research. At Numinus, he will continue his research and work with Health Canada and regulators to move that research from the laboratory to therapeutic application.

“It’s been a very exciting two days for us at Numinus, with a public listing on the TSXV and Dr. Wood’s appointment as Chief Medical Officer,” added Nyquvest. “Our focus has always been on creating a company that can have a huge impact on people’s lives – with his leadership in addiction research and treatment, Dr. Wood will play a key role in helping us advance our mission to help people heal and be well.”

Image from company website.