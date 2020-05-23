Video: Congressman Earl Blumenauer Calls On 'Moscow Mitch' To Move Forward On SAFE Banking Act Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Earl Blumenauer, a House Democrat from Oregon and one of the preeminent voices in the cannabis legalization movement returns for another episode of The Green Rush! Congressman Blumenauer has represented Oregon as a congressman for over 20 years, a state where voters first legalized medical marijuana back in 1998, becoming one of the very first states to do so. Oregon made history again in 2012 when its voters legalized adult use cannabis.

Our hosts Anne and Lewis to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic and the legislation he’s introduced in the House to make cannabis businesses eligible for the next round of the SBA PPP loans. The Congressman also provides an update on the latest movement of the SAFE Banking Act and how its being held up by ‘Moscow Mitch’ in the Senate, provides an in-depth analogy of how current cannabis prohibition mirrors alcohol prohibition in the 1930s and what his conversations with presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden have been like and how accommodating to advancing the industry forward he may be.

Congressman Blumenauer has been on the front lines of fighting for cannabis rights for over two decades so anyone interested in the future of cannabis legislation, this episode is one you will not want to miss.

So don’t sit back, lean forward and enjoy!

Congressman Earl Blumenauer (OR-3)

A lifelong resident of Portland, Oregon, Congressman Earl Blumenauer (OR-3) has devoted his entire career to public service. While still a student at Lewis and Clark College, he spearheaded the effort to lower the voting age both in Oregon and at the national level. He was elected to the Oregon Legislature in 1972, where he served three terms and Chaired the House Education and Revenue Committee in 1977-78. In 1978, he was elected to the Multnomah County Commission, where he served for eight years before being elected to the Portland City Council in 1986. There, his 10-year tenure as the Commissioner of Public Works demonstrated his leadership on the innovative accomplishments in transportation, planning, environmental programs and public participation that have helped Portland earn an international reputation as one of America’s most livable cities.

Elected to the US House of Representatives in 1996, Mr. Blumenauer has created a unique role as Congress’ chief spokesperson for Livable Communities: places where people are safe, healthy and economically secure. From 1996 to 2007, he served on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where he was a strong advocate for federal policies that address transportation alternatives, provide housing choices, support sustainable economies and improve the environment. He was a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee from 2001 to 2007, and vice-chair of the Select Committee on Energy Independence and Global Warming from 2007 to 2010. He is currently a member of the Ways and Means Committee and the subcommittees on Health, Oversight, and Tax Policy. Congressman Blumenauer’s academic training includes undergraduate and law degrees from Lewis and Clark College in Portland.

Congressman Blumenauer on Cannabis Reform: https://blumenauer.house.gov/issues/marijuana-and-drug-reform

COVID-19 cannabis business relief legislation: https://blumenauer.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/reps-blumenauer-and-perlmutter-introduce-legislation-make-cannabis

