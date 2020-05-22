WeedCon To Announce 420 Cup Awards

Californian cannabis event company WeedCon Productions announced Friday its first global online cannabis competition - WEEDCon 420 Cup Awards - will occur today at 4:20 p.m., PST.

The event will take place on EventHi, an online cannabis ticketing platform. WEEDCon 420 Online Cup rewards the best cannabis products divided into categories, including concentrate, flower, edibles, tinctures, as well as the best sublingual and best new product.

The best in the category will win the first prize, and it's the only competition award presented to participants.

The competition will feature David Crosby as one of the judges; Dan Herer, the son of Jack Herer, a hemp champion and former and past presidential candidate, as one of the presenters; Miles Tackett, Breakestra's bassist and leader as music performer; and Chef Matt, a cannabis chef.

This year's WEEDCon 420 Cup Awards will feature a number of companies including Mohave Reserve, The Blanco, Green Eyes Farms, Kushy Punch, ReCreate, Buddy's Chocolate Haus, Fiddlers-Greens, Rove, Talking Trees Farms, Sensi Chew, 3C Farms, Trokie, and microTABS.

WEEDCon teamed up with EventHi, The JW Experience, The Dart Co, and Mother Nature's Remedy to launch the competition on April 20.

The income from the event is directed to Safety Harbor Kids, an organization providing children without homes and parents.