Springbig And Onfleet Partner Up On Marijuana Customer Engagement Platform

Springbig, a cannabis CRM and loyalty marketing company, announced Thursday a new partnership with San Francisco-based delivery service Onfleet.

The goal is to provide an end-to-end customer engagement platform in light of increasing demand for cannabis deliveries and curbside pickup services.

The technology allows dispensaries to automatically send customers updates during the delivery process and follow up with customers afterward to drive additional purchasing and engagement.

This is Springbig's first partnership with a company outside of the legal cannabis industry in response to rising demand.

"Our partnership with Onfleet allows thousands of medical and recreational cannabis consumers to safely and conveniently access products throughout the health crisis and beyond," said Jeffrey Harris, Founder and CEO of Springbig. "This is springbig's first partnership with a company outside of the cannabis industry and it speaks volumes about how mainstream audiences and businesses are engaging with cannabis."

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.