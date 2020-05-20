Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aurora Cannabis Buys Reliva, Enters US CBD Market
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 20, 2020 4:41pm   Comments
Share:
Aurora Cannabis Buys Reliva, Enters US CBD Market

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) announced Wednesday afternoon it will acquire CBD platform Reliva for $40 million in Aurora common shares.

What To Know About The Deal

Aurora Cannabis is a Canadian licensed cannabis producer, headquartered in Edmonton.

The transaction includes a potential earn-out of up to a maximum of $45 million payable in Aurora shares over the next two years contingent upon Reliva achieving financial targets.

The transaction is expected to close in June.

See Also: Why Aurora Cannabis Rallied Almost 200% In 3 Days — And What's Next For The Pot Stock

Why It's Important For Aurora Cannabis

This is a chance for Aurora to enter the U.S. market. Reliva is sold in Circle K convenience stores and other retail locations.

"We have taken the time necessary to carefully assess the company's entry into the U.S. market and we firmly believe that the combination with Reliva will create significant long-term value as Reliva provides us options to grow in hemp-derived CBD internationally," said CEO Michael Singer.

“It’s creative and profitable,” Singer told CNBC. “Reliva [also] has access to 20,000 retail locations and even more important strong relationships with the leading wholesalers and distributors in the U.S.”

Aurora Cannabis shares were trading up 26% at $16.08 in Wednesday’s after-hours session.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s first Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on June 1.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB)

52 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 19, 2020
Why Aurora Cannabis Rallied Almost 200% In 3 Days — And What's Next For The Pot Stock
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CBD RelivaCannabis M&A News After-Hours Center Markets Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$297.03
4.82
+ 1.65%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$9.84
0.08
+ 0.82%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.72
0.0895
+ 0.71%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.01
0.0022
+ 0.04%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
see all