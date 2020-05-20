Market Overview

The Alkaline Water Co. Launches New CBD Products Line
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 20, 2020 1:25pm   Comments
The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) has launched a new ingestible CBD product line, including CBD-water, capsules, tinctures and gummies.

Based on the company's success as a national water brand, Alkaline is looking to capitalize on its retail connections and supply chain efficiencies to bring this product to market in the United States. 

“Today is another pivotal step for the company’s growing ambitions to become a national household name while we continue to expand our popularity amongst consumers," Aaron Keay, chairman of The Alkaline Water Company told Benzinga.

For Keay, the company is emerging as a “true lifestyle brand” that consumers and retailers have come to trust.

“Expanding into the CBD marketing with CBD waters, and a full product portfolio, is a logical next step to aggressively grow the brand further through our existing distribution,” he concluded. “We believe both Alkaline88 and A88CBD will one day be part of consumers' daily routines and look forward to continuing to grab further market share in both categories.”

Noticias sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

