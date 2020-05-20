Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IM Cannabis' German Subsidiary To Import 4,000 Kg Of Marijuana Products
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 20, 2020 1:45pm   Comments
Share:
IM Cannabis' German Subsidiary To Import 4,000 Kg Of Marijuana Products

Israel medical cannabis producer IM Cannabis (CSE: IMCC) achieved another milestone in bolstering the presence of its branded products in the European market.

This week, the company announced its EU-GMP German subsidiary, Adjupharm GmbH, secured an extension to its license from the German medical regulator for the import of 4,000 kilograms of dry flower and extracts.

The license allows IMC to import from various countries such as Spain, Portugal the Netherlands, and Canada, both bulk and end-products including dry flower, dronabinol and extracts. Furthermore, the license enables IMC to fulfill binding sales agreements the company recently signed with three German distributors.

“The ability to diversify the sources in which we import our branded products into the German market is a significant strategic advantage," Oren Shuster, co-founder and CEO of IM Cannabis, said. "It enables IMC to move forward in meeting the current and future growing demand for medical cannabis in Germany. It also provides the peace of mind and confidence to our distributor partners that we deliver on our contractual obligations and beyond.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s first Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on June 1.

Photo by Javier Hasse.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMCC)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: israel marijuanaCannabis News Global Markets

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$296.94
4.73
+ 1.62%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$9.83
0.07
+ 0.72%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.04
0.0311
+ 0.62%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.61
-0.0199
- 0.16%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
see all