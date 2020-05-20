Double Down CBD Launches Product Line With Proprietary Extraction Tech

Double Down CBD announced Wednesday its entry into the CBD and CBG market with its organic hemp extracts, developed via a patent-pending extraction technology and process.

While new to the consumer market, the Double Down product line was developed over three years with extensive beta testing. The founding team brings with a diverse background in the fruit and vegetable juicing industry as well as the rosin extraction market.

According to the company, the products are water soluble for fast absorption and relief. Per a company representative, Double Down CBD works directly with a select group of farmers in the Pacific Northwest to produce its hemp flowers.

This allows for consistent access to hemp strains rich in CBD and CBG.

The Extraction Method

According to Double Down execs, the company’s proprietary methodology for extraction relies on the use of lower temperatures that lengthen the decarboxylation process, allowing the products to retain the natural terpenes of the hemp flower. The extraction combines a technique of heat, pressure and cooling.

“CBD wellness is more than a business for us, it’s a passion and a mission. We deeply embrace the potential impact CBD and CBG can have on an individual’s quality of life. We have spent many years developing and crafting what we believe is an extraordinary wellness product and experience,” co-founder and director Jonathan Boys told Benzinga.

Courtesy photo.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s first Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on June 1.