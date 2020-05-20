Clear Cannabis Names Tom Brooksher As New CEO

The licenser of The Clear concentrates Clear Cannabis Inc. reported Tuesday it has appointed Tom Brooksher as its new CEO.

Brooksher previously served as the company's interim CEO since February. Prior to this, Brooksher served in the Denver-based cannabis distributor as Chief Learning Officer for four years.

“Since bringing on Tom Brooksher as our interim CEO, Mr. Brooksher has shown an impeccable ability to lead our team thoroughly, while improving overall productivity,” said President and CEO Richard Batenburg Jr.

Past Expertise

Brooksher led Cannabis Industry Institute — the company’s educational division — which conducts training for employees in the cannabis industry.

During his 40-year career, he developed a plethora of corporate-oriented educational programs and published many trade-themed publications.

Brooksher is a President at Zipline Performance Group, offering educational consulting services, learning solutions, and certification programs to various industries, including healthcare.

“Cannabis is one of the most dynamic industries on the planet, and Clear Cannabis, Inc. is uniquely positioned to lead the industry for years to come,” Brooksher added.

Brooksher will oversee Clear’s national expansion while promoting the recently launched CBD wellness brand, The Clear Apothecary.

The Clear cannabis concentrates are licensed in seven states, including California, Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Oklahoma, Washington, and Oregon.

The Clear CBD products are available across 38 states.