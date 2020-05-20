Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Clear Cannabis Names Tom Brooksher As New CEO
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2020 1:30pm   Comments
Share:
Clear Cannabis Names Tom Brooksher As New CEO

The licenser of The Clear concentrates Clear Cannabis Inc. reported Tuesday it has appointed Tom Brooksher as its new CEO.

Brooksher previously served as the company's interim CEO since February. Prior to this, Brooksher served in the Denver-based cannabis distributor as Chief Learning Officer for four years.

“Since bringing on Tom Brooksher as our interim CEO, Mr. Brooksher has shown an impeccable ability to lead our team thoroughly, while improving overall productivity,” said President and CEO Richard Batenburg Jr.

Past Expertise

Brooksher led Cannabis Industry Institute — the company’s educational division — which conducts training for employees in the cannabis industry.

During his 40-year career, he developed a plethora of corporate-oriented educational programs and published many trade-themed publications.

Brooksher is a President at Zipline Performance Group, offering educational consulting services, learning solutions, and certification programs to various industries, including healthcare.

“Cannabis is one of the most dynamic industries on the planet, and Clear Cannabis, Inc. is uniquely positioned to lead the industry for years to come,” Brooksher added.

Brooksher will oversee Clear’s national expansion while promoting the recently launched CBD wellness brand, The Clear Apothecary.

The Clear cannabis concentrates are licensed in seven states, including California, Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Oklahoma, Washington, and Oregon.

The Clear CBD products are available across 38 states.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis sales Tom BrooksherCannabis News Management Markets

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$296.94
4.73
+ 1.62%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$9.83
0.07
+ 0.72%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.04
0.0311
+ 0.62%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.61
-0.0199
- 0.16%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
see all