Orthogonal Thinker Launches Foundation Focused On The Advancement Of Psychedelics Research And Advocacy

Ei.Ventures, subsidiary company of Orthogonal Thinker, launched Ei.Foundation on Tuesday, doubling down on its commitment to equity and access in the field of psychedelics.

The Ei.Foundation will provide grants and resources to community-based, grassroots organizations in the psychedelic community.

David Nikzad, founder of Orthogonal Thinker, has appointed Dr. Ashley Lukens, PhD, to head up the Foundation as Chief Impact Officer. Lukens stands out as one of the few female executives in the male-dominated space. As her first initiative, Lukens will be heading up a “Women and the Future of Psychedelics” virtual event on June 20, which will bring together luminaries in the space.

“A go to market strategy for psychedelics that doesn’t take seriously the history of psychedelics and the communities that have held on to its healing power will inevitably fail. This isn’t just right thing to do. It's the key to our success,” said Dr. Lukens.

"We’ll be distributing funds according to the needs we see in the community. Right not we are mapping the movement to identify those communities with the capacity and commitment to education and advocacy in the psychedelic space. Too often Funders lead with funds rather than learning. Our work right now is to learn from our partners so we can be most impactful," she said.