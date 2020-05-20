Market Overview

Massachusetts Recreational Stores To Reopen May 25

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2020 9:58am   Comments
Massachusetts Recreational Stores To Reopen May 25

Massachusetts' recreational marijuana stores will reopen to the public for curbside delivery beginning May 25, Gov. Charlie Baker confirmed on Monday.

It should be noted Massachusetts was the only state that declared the preventive closure of all recreational cannabis retail stores, since March 24.

At the time of the reopening, a period of more than two full months would have been completed without any type of commercial activity.

Banker declared cannabis stores a non-essential service, fearing that residents in other states would travel into Massachusetts for purchases and put citizens at risk in the midst of the Coivd-19 pandemic.

Several companies clapped back. CommCan Inc., The Green Lady Dispensary Inc., Ascend Mass LLC, MassGrow LLC and Slang Inc. filed a joint lawsuit against Baker in April, calling his resolution to shut recreational cannabis stores unconstitutional.

In May, a group of industry representatives — made up of the Commonwealth Dispensary Association, Joseph Lusardi, Curaleaf CEO, Amanda Rositano, NETA President, Jay Youmans, Director of Smith, Costello & Crawford and Kobie Evans, Co-Founder of Pure Oasis — met with Baker's advisers to compile a report on the safe reopening of the recreational cannabis market.

Earlier, some businesses sued for the unconstitutionality of the closing of recreational shops, but the attempt was boxed.

The direct impact of the closure of businesses is still not fully recognized, but it observed a significant decrease in tax revenue, and an increase in unemployment.

Posted-In: cannabis sales Charlie BakerCannabis Government News Regulations Markets

