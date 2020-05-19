Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Presents: Cannabis Lobbyist Saphira Galoob

Saphira Galoob, one of the top names in the cannabis legal space, is set to speak at the Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on June 1 at 3 p.m. EST.

Galoob, CEO of cannabis-focused federal advocacy firm The Liaison Group, will discuss “The New State of the Industry,” in a panel that will go into how the coronavirus has affected the cannabis industry; the path to federal legalization; what the increase in demand says about consumer habits; and how the cannabis industry could play an even bigger role in solving the country’s loss of tax revenue and failing job market.

Meet Dr. Galoob

Galoobb served for more than two decades as a lawyer, lobbyist, entrepreneur, and small business owner before founding, in 2016, the first and only Washington, DC-based lobbying firm exclusively focused on the booming cannabis industry, The Liason Group.

Over the last four years, The Liason Group has serviced the National Cannabis Roundtable, Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF), and the California Cannabis Industry Association – a cannabis trade association that currently counts more than 500 businesses and 670 brands among its membership.

In 2018 Galoob lead the acquisition of TLG Greenspoon Marder, a now wholly-owned subsidiary of the firm.

Mrs. Galoobb hold a Juris Doctorate from the Oklahoma City University School of Law, and a Masters in International and Comparative Law from Georgetown University School of Law.

The Role Of A Lobbyist

What exactly does a cannabis lobbying firm do? How is it different from a regular law firm?

According to Galoob, it’s all about educating lawmakers and their teams and help them better understand why cannabis policy is important.

The Liaison Group works to preserve state-approved cannabis programs and to remove barriers imposed to the industry at the federal level, Galoob told Benzinga.

“We represent clients on Capitol Hill who believe that an industry committed to compliance – via sound regulatory frameworks that address finance and banking, manufacturing practices, labeling and packaging, as well as inventory and security measures – will create a prosperous environment for all cannabis stakeholders.”

As a lobbying firm, The Liason Group advocates for “the advancement of policy priorities before Members of Congress and their staff.” The firm does not, however, offer legal counsel in the way that a traditional law firm does, seeking resolution of cases through the judiciary.

“Rather, we use our legal background to inform our response to proposed legislation and regulations that will impact the cannabis industry,” Galoob continued.

A World Without Lobbyists

Many people consider lobbyist to be a bad word. Why should private citizens influence policy?

While some advocate for the interest of big oil or Wall Street, others — like Galoob — focus on the advancement of noble causes. In her case, it’s cannabis reform.

“As state-legal cannabis industries have grown, so, too, have the complexity of issues which impact those programs at the federal level,” she said. “Whether lobbyists working on behalf of individual cannabis businesses – or advocates working within cannabis trade and consumer associations – their role in educating lawmakers, and ensuring they understand the full impact of their legislation on millions of patients and consumers, is key to advancing reform.”

