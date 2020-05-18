Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of May 11th – 17th, 2020.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. 3 Reasons Why Big Pharma Hates the Threat of Psychedelic Medicine and 1 Company That’s Facing Them Head On

The First Drug in the Psychedelics Space, Ketamine-Based Spravato By J&J Was Approved Last Year and At $6,700 a Month, Spravato is Expected to Generate Over $1.3 Billion Annually

Drugs based on Psilocybin (Magic Mushrooms) and MDMA have been granted breakthrough status by the FDA. These psychedelic compounds will be used to treat conditions such as depression, PTSD and substance abuse. Champignon Brands Inc (OTCQB: SHRMF) is one company that believes they have the tools necessary to develop industry-threatening drugs. The companies that will be most successful in developing Psychedelic medications will be those that build a strong foundation in drug formulation and clinical studies; Champignon has both of these in spades.

9. After Presumed Dead, Here’s Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Skyrocketed Over 120% in 2 Days

In Just 2 Trading Sessions, ACB Stock Rallied 123.2% Giving the Company’s Shareholders Renewed Optimism

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) is alive after soaring back to life following the cannabis firm’s surprise Q3 Earnings results. Can Aurora sustain its newfound momentum and continue to improve its financial position? Here’s what analysts had to say following ACB’s Q3 earnings.

8. Cronos Group Today is Like Apple in 1977, Raymond James Says

Raymond James Analyst Rahul Sarugaser Made an Unusual Comparison, Likening Cronos Group to Apple in the 1970s

Anyone looking too closely at recent quarterly numbers from Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) may be missing the forest for the trees, says Raymond James analyst Rahul Sarugaser who in a Friday update to clients said Cronos’ technology and intellectual property will dominate the market.

7. Hollister Updates on Psychedelics Acquisition, Tommy Chong Alliance, Venom Extracts Merger and More

Hollister Also Provided a Corporate Update on the Company’s Business Operations During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Thanks to cannabis being deemed essential in the states Hollister Biosciences Inc (OTC: HSTRF) operates in, the company has remained operational throughout the crisis. COVID-19 has drastically changed the way consumers purchase goods, here’s how Hollister plans to capitalize on the potentially permanent consumer behaviour changes.

6. MindMed Reports First Quarter 2020 Results and Corporate Update

MindMed Raised Nearly $19 Million Through Financings Completed During the Quarter

MindMed Inc (OTC: MMEDF) further developed the infrastructure in the period for its drug development platform to discover, develop and deploy psychedelic inspired medicines. As part of this process, the company actively pursued its strategy to further grow its clinical trial collaborations and intellectual property (IP) acquisitions during this period.

5. Interview: Champignon Brands Brings on One of the World’s Top Depression Experts as Company CEO

Dr. McIntyre Talks About His New Role as Well as the Company’s Recent $10 Million Financing

Champignon Brands Inc (OTCQB: SHRMF) CEO Dr. Roger McIntyre sat down for an interview to discuss his new role with the company that is pursuing the development and commercialization of rapid onset treatments for depression and PTSD using psychedelic medicine.

4. Trulieve Cannabis is Kicking Butt, M Partners Says

Ahead of Trulieve’s Q1 Results Due Next Week, M Partners Analyst Paul Piotrowski Issued a Research Update

The analyst says he expects Trulieve Cannabis Corp’s (OTCQX: TCNNF) revenue to grow but for profit to be slimmer. With the update, Piotrowski is retaining his ‘Buy’ rating and $31 price target. The analyst is also calling for Trulieve to generate fiscal 2020 revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $400.4 million and $165.6 million, respectively.

3. MediPharm Labs Australia Signs First European White-Label Cannabis Supply Agreement With UK-Based Cannaray’s Therismos

Under the 3 Year Deal, MediPharm Australia Will Supply Cannabis Oils That Meet the High-Quality Standards Set By the German Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices

MediPharm Labs Corp (OTCQX: MEDIF) announced that its subsidiary, MediPharm Labs Australia Pty. Ltd. has secured its first European white-label cannabis supply agreement with Therismos Limited, a subsidiary of Cannaray Limited.

2. Aleafia Health Reports Excellent Q1 2020 Earnings

Aleafia Reported its Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020

Aleafia Health Inc (OTCQX: ALEAF) reported net revenue of $14.6 million, an increase of 143% over the previous quarter. Aleafia also posted positive adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million and announced gross profit increased by 203% from the previous quarter, coming in at $11.7 million.

1. Champignon Brands to Enter U.S Psychedelics Market Via Acquisition of California Ketamine Clinic

The News Came Just 1 Day After the Firm Announced Dr. Roger McIntyre as its New CEO as Well as a $10 Million Bought Deal, Dr. McIntyre is Regarded as the World’s #1 Depression Researcher

Champignon Brands Inc (OTCQB: SHRMF) announced the company signed a term sheet to acquire the California-based Ketamine Wellness Clinic of Orange County. As Champignon continues to advance its North American psychedelic clinic expansion strategy, this news sets the stage for the firm to officially enter the lucrative U.S. Psychedelics market.

