The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Goes Virtual: Isiah Thomas, Al Harrington And Kim Rivers Among Big Names

One of the best cannabis events in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, is going virtual for its seventh installment.

Industry insiders and investors from around the world will come together on June 1 for a full day of keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, celebrity appearances and more.

The conference will kick off with a keynote from Caliva’s CEO Dennis O’Malley at 10 a.m. ET, followed by a panel discussion between superstar athletes Isiah Thomas and Al Harrington.

Investor presentations in two separate tracks will follow, featuring industry leaders like Zelira Therapeutics, VerdeMed, Rainbow Realty Group, Redbud Roots, Body & Mind and others.

As usual, the "420 Investor" Alan Brochstein will offer a VIP Breakout Session focusing on how to identify investment opportunities in the public cannabis markets and properly conduct due diligence.

Panel Discussions And Fireside Chats

Throughout the day, the Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will feature interesting panel discussions, fireside chats and keynote speeches.

Cresco Labs’ co-founder and cannabis entrepreneur Joe Catalbiano will be talking about accessing capital through alternative methods.

Trulieve’s Kim Rivers, King’s Garden’s Lauri Kibby and The Valens Company’s Everett Khnight will get into ways to grow a cannabis company.

Right after the panel, Cheddar reporter Chloe Aiello will discuss retail innovation with Suprette CEO Mimi Lam.

We’ll then witness a dissertation on marijuana markets and investments with Jefferies’ Owen Bennett, Cowen’s Vivian Azer, and Piper Sandler’s Michael Lavery.

Among keynote speakers will be Saphira Galoob, CEO of The Liaison Group, and Bryan Passman, co-founder or Hunter + Esquire and The GIGG.

The day will close with a star-filled panel discussion on how the cannabis industry will look like post-COVID-19 with:

Seymour Asset Management and CNBC’s Tim Seymour

Entourage Effect Capital’s Matt Hawkins

Altitude Investment Management’s Roderick Stephan

ARCADIAN Fund’s Matthew Nordgren

FocusGrowth Capital Partners’ John Lykouretzos

Casa Verde Capital’s Yoni Meyer

Whether you're an investor, cannabis executive, or someone interested in the space, this event will provide everything you need — from investment opportunities to industry insight.

Whether you're an investor, cannabis executive, or someone interested in the space, this event will provide everything you need — from investment opportunities to industry insight.