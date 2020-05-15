Why Canopy Growth's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) shares are trading higher, potentially in sympathy with Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) following the company's earnings results.

Aurora Cannabis reported its third-quarter sales results increased 35% year over year.

Canopy Growth cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis, and hemp, through a portfolio of brands that include Tweed, Spectrum Therapeutics, and CraftGrow.

Aurora Cannabis traded higher by 70% at time of publication on Friday, while Canopy Growth's stock was up 14.7% to $15.88. The company has a 52-week high of $46.97 and a 52-week low of $9.00.