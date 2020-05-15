Market Overview

Why Canopy Growth's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 15, 2020 3:32pm   Comments
Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) shares are trading higher, potentially in sympathy with Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) following the company's earnings results.

Aurora Cannabis reported its third-quarter sales results increased 35% year over year.

See Also: Aurora Cannabis Shares Rise On Sales Beat: 'A Case Of The Patient Being Presumed Dead, When Indeed It's Not'

Canopy Growth cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis, and hemp, through a portfolio of brands that include Tweed, Spectrum Therapeutics, and CraftGrow.

Aurora Cannabis traded higher by 70% at time of publication on Friday, while Canopy Growth's stock was up 14.7% to $15.88. The company has a 52-week high of $46.97 and a 52-week low of $9.00.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

