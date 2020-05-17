The Main Dos And Don'ts When First Using CBD

By The Fresh Toast's Maria Loreto, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

CBD is easy to use, yet it’s very important to understand a few things before you make your first purchase.

Incorporating CBD into your life is pretty simple. The compound has plenty of relaxing benefits that should fit neatly with the world’s current stressful environment, helping you to cope with anxiety, depression, and physical pain. Before you make the leap, however, there are a few things you should be aware of.

The CBD industry is relatively new. Although the compound is very promising and newsworthy, there’s not a lot of scientific study that supports it, which means that buyers should be extra careful when browsing for products because there’s a ton of misinformation out there.

Here are some simple dos and don’ts when it comes to buying your first CBD product:

Do your research

Buying CBD is not like buying a t-shirt or a new brand of shampoo. Thanks to the relative newness of the product and the fact that the government is still behind on product testing, there are a lot of loopholes that many businesses are trying to take advantage of. Since CBD is so popular, many companies are making CBD products that don’t contain CBD, are misleading with their information, and don’t follow the proper safety guidelines. Do your research on CBD products that have verified results, endorsed by people you trust and that have plenty of reviews from all kinds of users.

Don’t buy the first product you stumble upon

Since CBD is so popular, you’ll likely find products anywhere, from convenience stores, eBay, Amazon and more. Before you make a purchase, make sure that you trust them. Here’s a helpful guide that can assist you and ensure that the CBD products you’re considering are safe and actually do what they’re meant to do.

Do read the product label

Reading product labels is not easy, not even when it’s a common household item. CBD labels are even more complex, differing depending on the state that issues them and the type of product they are. When reading a CBD label, look for the amount of CBD in the product, the dosage, the oil source and a COA analysis. This analysis ensures that the product was tested by a third party, which is a lab that has no connection with the product makers. (You can read more on how to read CBD labels.)

Don’t buy all of the information that’s out there

There’s a ridiculous amount of CBD products out there, from oils, creams, transdermal patches, to CBD infused workout clothes and pillowcases. While the compound has some promise in certain areas, there comes a point when you have to draw a line and face the fact that a lot of companies are simply after your money. Do your research, look for a CBD product that targets the ailment you’re trying to find relief from and enjoy yourself. Do your best to tune out the noise because there’s a lot of it.

