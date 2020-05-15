Market Overview

Avicanna Combines Sustainable Cultivation Methods, R&D, and Pharmaceutical Standards to Offer API's with the Aureus Brand
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
May 15, 2020 12:15pm   Comments
Avicanna Combines Sustainable Cultivation Methods, R&D, and Pharmaceutical Standards to Offer API's with the Aureus Brand

Until recently, innovation lay dormant in the quality-driven cannabis industry. However, an evolving regulatory environment, coupled with tech-driven research, has bred a new era of cannabinoid solutions.

One brand leading the API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) aspect of the space is Aureus Santa Marta, a brand of Avicanna Inc (OTC: AVCNF) which combines its industrial, ethically-driven and sustainable cannabis cultivation strategies with research and world-class quality standards, to disseminate cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, derma-cosmetics, and purified extracts.

Holistic Value Chain

Avicanna is a global and vertically integrated pioneer in the development and commercialization of cannabinoids exclusively for the medical, health, and wellness markets.

The company’s research is headquartered at the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) JLABS Innovation Centre and is conducted in collaboration with the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy, at the University of Toronto. At these facilities, and through various other collaborations with leading research institutions, Avicanna conducts industry-leading investigations on cannabinoids such as Cannabigerol (CBG), a once-rare, non-psychoactive molecule from which hundreds of other cannabinoids are converted from.

By addressing the lack of pharmaceutical-level quality standards in the cannabis sector, Avicanna supplies its own cosmetic, medical and pharmaceutical products with the highest quality API through its sustainable cultivation operation in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada of Santa Marta in Colombia. It’s subsidiaries, Santa Marta Golden Hemp and Sativa Nativa, were established to produce the highest quality API in the market through its industrial organic cultivation and extraction infrastructure.

The Sierra Nevada microclimate and fertile lands offer the ideal environment to cultivate cannabis and hemp cultivars, which when combined with proprietary processing, ensures products meet Health Canada, U.S., and E.U. Pharmacopeia standards including pesticides, heavy metals, aflatoxins, microbial testing, residual solvents, and cannabinoid ratios.

Once tested, the API, custom bulk formations, and white label finished products are distributed for cosmetic, medical, and pharmaceutical applications globally.

Current Events Fuel Brand Innovation

Amidst the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis which prompted the forced unemployment of millions, demand for cannabis remained robust as panicked shoppers ambushed dispensaries for fears of a supply crunch.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF) CEO Joseph Lusardi told Politico his company saw a 300% increase in demand for medical cannabis; “We’ve seen a surge in demand all over the country,” Lusardi said. “We’re seeing more patients become registered every day and we’re adding employees in just about every area of the business to meet the demand.”

Alongside the shifting demand characteristics, Aureus parent Avicanna closed a private placement.

In a response on the matter, CEO Aras Azadian said: “Coupled with our reduced expenditure and re-focused business model, the money raised gives us the runway to execute our business plan. We are excited to announce the strategic investment from Tasly, as we believe this investment from the global pharmaceutical company is validation of Avicanna’s pharmaceutical approach and a strategic first step in developing a working relationship which we anticipate will involve their participation in our pharmaceutical pipeline.”

On a go-forward basis, the company will use the proceeds to fuel commercialization efforts and product innovation.

For more information on the most advanced cannabis product portfolio, visit aureussantamarta.com.

Photo by Michael Fischer from Pexels.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Aras Azadian Aureus Santa Marta Avicanna Curaleaf Holdings JLABSCannabis Penny Stocks Markets

