A Craft Cannabis Company That's Focused On Quality And Consumers

On May 15, 2020, Benzinga will be hosting its Virtual Deal Room, an exclusive gathering connecting cannabis companies and institutional investors. Among the attendees is Grow Sciences.

Grow Sciences is a craft cannabis company, located in Arizona. Started in April 2018, the brand has already garnered critical support from industry leaders, the general consumer, and the connoisseur community.

As a craft cannabis brand, Grow Sciences values original thought as an approach to new ways of cultivating and marketing cannabis. The brand has entered the Arizona market with a library of elite genetics and a know-how for building state-of-the art cultivation and extraction facilities.

What They’ll Be Discussing

Mike Cuthriell, CEO and co-founder of Grow Sciences will be speaking at the event along with Chief Operating and Product Officer, Matt Blum, and Chief Financial Officer, John Adamucci.

“Much of the cannabis market has been beaten up badly in the past 18 months. Many companies have failed to connect with the consumer base, expecting that large marketing budgets, fancy packaging, and in some cases, a price race to the bottom, will garner attention and win revenue,” said Cuthriell. “The consumer is no longer uneducated and is, therefore, searching for products and brands that stand for integrity, transparency, and authenticity."

As a B2B2C company, Grow Sciences believes in building deep relationships at both the business and consumer level. The company is currently seeking capital to complete the acquisition of a dispensary license in Arizona and expand its cultivation and extraction facility to address high demand. The team will be discussing their plans for growth at the event.

“Grow Sciences is a silver lining company having a breakout performance, deeply connected at the local level, both with dispensaries and consumers, and is positioned to earn long-term loyalty."

To learn more about Grow Sciences’ mission and current investment opportunities, you can sign up for Benzinga’s Virtual Deal Room by clicking here.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash